Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Exclusive-U.S. Democrats court Manchin with two-part climate plan -sources

Democrats are close to finalizing a plan supported by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin that would boost tax credits for power plants that capture carbon, as the White House courts him to pass a multi-trillion spending plan, two sources said. The carbon sequestration tax credit, which rewards industries for installing equipment to capture carbon dioxide emissions and store them underground, is a crucial part of the "Build Back Better" bill being crafted in Congress, which aims to tackle the impacts of climate change by pushing companies to curb greenhouse gases.

U.S. House panel probing Jan. 6 Capitol riot issues more subpoenas

The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Thursday it had issued more subpoenas seeking testimony and records related to a rally that took place the day mobs of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the seat of the U.S. government. The subpoenas are the latest in a series issued by the committee probing the insurrection, which left a handful of people dead and then-Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers fleeing in fear of their lives.

U.S. Senate begins preliminary vote on debt ceiling hike

The U.S. Senate on Thursday began a procedural vote aimed at trying to pass a stop-gap increase in the Treasury Department's $28.4 trillion borrowing authority as lawmakers rushed to stanch worries about a debt default in less than two weeks. That came after hours of debate on the bill that would raise the debt limit by $480 billion - enough to keep Treasury borrowing and spending humming through at least early December.

U.S. charges 18 former NBA players with defrauding league's health plan

Eighteen former National Basketball Association players were charged on Thursday with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of $3.9 million by seeking reimbursement for medical and dental work that was never performed. According to an indictment filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, players received $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds, with 10 paying the alleged ringleader, Terrence Williams, at least $230,000 in kickbacks.

Former envoy denounces U.S. deportations to Haiti

A former U.S. special envoy to Haiti who blasted the Biden administration as he resigned last month over the deportations of hundreds of migrants told U.S. lawmakers on Thursday that Washington must rethink its approach to the Caribbean nation. "Deportation in the short term is not going to make Haiti more stable. In fact, it's going to make it worse," former envoy Daniel Foote told a briefing for the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, where both Democrats and Republicans denounced U.S. policy.

Flash flooding in parts of Alabama kills at least four, prompts dozens of rescues

At least four people were killed in heavy rainfall that inundated parts of Alabama on Wednesday, as flash floods closed roads, swamped homes and prompted dozens of water rescues, authorities said. Flash flooding was blamed for the death of a 4-year-old child in Arab, about 65 miles (105 km) north of Birmingham, the Marshall County Coroner's Office said early on Thursday.

Biden calls on more U.S. businesses to require COVID-19 vaccinations

President Joe Biden on Thursday said more U.S. businesses should obligate workers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, calling the move vital to ending the pandemic and sustaining the economy. "Today I'm calling on more employers to act," Biden said.

Texas abortion provider resumes services after judge blocks near-total ban

A day after a federal judge blocked Texas' near-total abortion ban, at least one provider in the state said it had resumed services on Thursday for patients seeking to terminate pregnancies beyond the law's limit of about six weeks. Amy Hagstrom Miller, chief executive of Whole Woman's Health, told reporters that since the law went into effect on Sept. 1, the provider with four clinics in Texas had put patients on a waiting list if their pregnancies had advanced beyond the legal limit.

U.S. Senate Democrats give new details on Trump's bid to overturn election

A review by U.S. Senate Democrats of Donald Trump's attempt to use the Justice Department to overturn his 2020 election defeat provided new details on Thursday about an official's bid to push out the acting attorney general to advance Trump's false claims. The report by Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats details how Jeffrey Bossert Clark, then a senior Justice Department official, met with Trump more than once in late 2020. The then-president was growing angry that acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen would not launch a public investigation into Trump's false claim that his defeat to now-President Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud.

New York City mayor misused security detail for personal benefit, watchdog says

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's security detail was misused for personal tasks, including helping his daughter move and shuttling his son to and from college, a watchdog agency said on Thursday, likening the actions to a "concierge service."

It also said the mayor has not paid back the city for more than $300,000 in security expenses related to his presidential campaign.

