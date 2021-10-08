U.S. Senate approves temporary lift to debt ceiling, averting default

The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved legislation to temporarily raise the federal government's $28.4 trillion debt limit and avoid the risk of a historic default later this month, but it put off until early December a decision on a longer-lasting remedy. The Senate voted 50-48 to pass the bill following weeks of partisan fighting. The $480 billion increase to the current $28.4 trillion debt limit is expected to be exhausted by Dec. 3, the same day that funding for most federal programs also expires under a stop-gap measure passed earlier this month following another partisan standoff.

That means that over the next eight weeks, the bitterly divided Congress will have the twin challenges of finding a middle ground on agency spending through September 2022 -- ranging from education and foreign aid programs to immigration enforcement and airport security -- and avoiding yet another debt limit meltdown. The vote followed a months-long standoff bringing the nation close to the Oct. 18 date that the Treasury Department forecast it would no longer be able to meet its obligations.

"Republicans played a dangerous and risky partisan game and I am glad that their brinksmanship did not work," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote. The Senate-passed bill now goes to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to be approved. It was unclear how quickly the House might act.

