Left Menu

Argentine judge dismisses case against ex-President Fernandez

An Argentine judge on Thursday dismissed the case against former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner over an alleged cover-up of Iran's possible role in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center that killed 85 people. The case made international news in 2015 when the prosecutor leading the case against then-President Kirchner was found dead in his apartment, leading to speculation that he had been murdered.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 06:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 06:37 IST
Argentine judge dismisses case against ex-President Fernandez

An Argentine judge on Thursday dismissed the case against former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner over an alleged cover-up of Iran's possible role in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center that killed 85 people.

The case made international news in 2015 when the prosecutor leading the case against then-President Kirchner was found dead in his apartment, leading to speculation that he had been murdered. The judge on Thursday ruled that the allegations against Fernandez and other administration officials "do not constitute a crime", according to news reports in local media.

The judicial case looked into the Fernandez administration's attempt to sign a memorandum with Iran to investigate who was responsible for the car bombing. In his indictment in 2015, Nisman said that in signing the memorandum, Fernandez was trying to clear former Iranian officials, who were wanted internationally, in exchange for commercial benefits.

The judge dismissed the case because it had not been proven that there was a coverup regarding the memorandum, or that benefits had been exchanged. Fernandez served as President of Argentina between 2007 and 2015, and now serves as Vice President. The judge's decision can be appealed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021