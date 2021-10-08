PM Modi greets air warriors on Air Force Day
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 09:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings on Air Force Day, and said the Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism.
The Indian Air Force was raised on this day in 1932.
In a tweet Modi said, ''Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges.'' PTI KR DV DV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Air Force Day
- Narendra Modi
- Modi
- Indian Air Force
- The Indian Air Force
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi meets Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga in Washington ahead of first in-person Quad meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Australian counterpart Scott Morrison in Washington ahead of first in-person Quad summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris hold first in-person meeting at White House.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring home 157 artefacts, antiquities handed over to him by US: Govt sources.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at White House for first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.