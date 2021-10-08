Voting for 3rd phase of Bihar panchayat polls commences

Voting for the third phase of the panchayat polls in Bihar commenced on Friday. These polls will be held in a total of 11 phases.

Panchayat elections in the state began on September 24 and will continue till December 12. Bihar State Election Commissioner Deepak Prasad had informed that the election will be conducted for a total of 2,55,022 posts that include an election for 8072 posts of Mukhiya; 1,13,307 posts of Gram panchayat members; 11,104 Panchayat Samiti members; 1,160 posts of Zila Parishad Members; 8072 posts of Gram Kachehri Sarpanch; 1,13,360 post of Gram Kachehri Panch.

The total number of rural voters is 6.38 crores while the total number of male voters is 3.35 crores and the total number of female voters is 3.03 crores and other voters are 2471. The total number of election booths is 1,13, 891. (ANI)

