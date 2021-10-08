Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Harsimrat Badal demands dismissal of MoS Teni, arrest of his son

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday demanded that MoS Ajay Mishra Teni should be dismissed from his post in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 in which eight people including four farmers were killed.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal outside Lucknow airport ahead of her visit to Lakhimpur Kheri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday demanded that MoS Ajay Mishra Teni should be dismissed from his post in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 in which eight people including four farmers were killed. Badal, who arrived in Lucknow with a delegation, ahead of her Lakhimpur Kheri visit said, "We demand that Monu Mishra should be arrested immediately and the minister should be dismissed."

"Families of innocents who lost their lives should be compensated properly including a government job," she further said. The SAD leader also attacked the government over the three farm laws and said, "Govt hasn't been listening to farmers and now farmers have been killed... We stand with the farmers."

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son--Ashish Mishra, while the others had been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy. However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ajay Mishra. (ANI)

