Chief Economic Adviser Subramanian to step down; to return to academia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) K V Subramanian on Friday said he has decided to return to academia after completion of his three-year term in the finance ministry.

The government had appointed Subramanian, a ISB Hyderabad professor, as the CEA in December 2018. He had succeeded Arvind Subramanaian.

In a statement, Subramanian thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their support and inspiring leadership.

''I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure,'' he said.

