Left Menu

Azad Samaj Party to field candidates on all 272 seats in Delhi municipal polls

Azad Samaj Party chief and Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday said his party will field candidates on all 272 seats in the municipal elections in Delhi.Azad said the party will fight the elections under the leadership of Naren Bhiku Ram Jain, who was previously with the Aam Aadmi Party AAP.Wherever the BJP is in power, be it MCD municipal corporations, state or the Centre, the people there will be robbed off their rights and reel under corruption, he said during a press conference here.We will also expose the Delhi chief ministers politics of lies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 18:45 IST
Azad Samaj Party to field candidates on all 272 seats in Delhi municipal polls
  • Country:
  • India

Azad Samaj Party chief and Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday said his party will field candidates on all 272 seats in the municipal elections in Delhi.

Azad said the party will fight the elections under the leadership of Naren Bhiku Ram Jain, who was previously with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

''Wherever the BJP is in power, be it MCD (municipal corporations), state or the Centre, the people there will be robbed off their rights and reel under corruption,'' he said during a press conference here.

''We will also expose the Delhi chief minister's politics of lies. You all have seen the CM's discriminatory attitude on the deaths of sanitation workers due to COVID-19,” Chandrashekhar alleged.

Jain said people belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward castes feel neglected despite 258 MPs representing them in Parliament.

''The Bahujan Samaj has awakened now. No party can come to power in MCD without our support,” he added. Azad had launched his party on the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram in March last year. PTI GVS ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021