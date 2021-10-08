Left Menu

Triangular contest for bypoll in Andhra

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-10-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 18:52 IST
Triangular contest for bypoll in Andhra
  • Country:
  • India

(Eds: correcting word in para-5) Amaravati, Oct 8 (PTI): Thirty-one sets of nominations were filed for the October 30 by-election to the Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh as the nomination process ended on Friday.

The ruling YSR Congress, the BJP and the Congress fielded their candidates for the by-election caused by the death of sitting legislator G Venkata Subbaiah in March this year.

The main opposition Telugu Desam Party opted out of the contest ''honouring tradition'' as the YSRC has fielded the widow of the legislator for the by-poll.

The YSRC chose Dasari Sudha as its candidate while the Congress fielded former MLA P M Kalamamma, who represented the constituency from 2009-14.

The BJP fielded youth leader Panathala Suresh for the contest. Suresh unsuccessfully contested the 2019 election from Railway Koduru constituency in Kadapa district.

BJP’s ally Jana Sena Party said it was not interested in the by-poll as the widow of the MLA was in the fray. Thus, the BJP would be on its own in the fight.

Scrutiny of nominations would take place on October 11 and the last date for withdrawal is October 13.

Results of the by-poll would be declared on November 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021