TN constitutes state level Disha panel with CM Stalin as chairman

The Tamil Nadu state level District Development Coordination and Monitoring (Disha) Committee has been constituted with Chief Minister M K Stalin as its chairperson, the government said here on Friday.

The functions of the state level Disha panel, set up to monitor implementation of various schemes of the Central government at district level, includes evaluation of the progress of initiatives, removal of obstacles and making appropriate recommendations.

The Minister for Rural Development, K R Periakaruppan, would be the deputy chairman, and Principal Secretary for Rural Development Department shall be the Member-Secretary, an official release here said, adding that the committee has been set up in accordance with the union government's guidelines. Among the members of the committee are MPs (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), MLAs, and government officials. According to the Centre, State-level Disha panels have the objective of ensuring quality of expenditure, particularly in the context of optimisation of public funds spent under different programmes of the union government. ''These committees would monitor the implementation of the programmes in accordance with prescribed procedures and guidelines and promote synergy and convergence of different programmes, review intra state disparities for time bound greater impact,'' according to Disha guidelines. The objectives include providing a crucial role to elected representatives of people in reviewing the implementation of the central government programmes in the state. ''It is an effort to improve development coordination and monitoring within the Constitutional framework of responsibilities assigned to Central, State and local governments.'' PTI VGN APR APR

