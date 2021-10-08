Left Menu

Sanctity of legislature violated by inducting leader into TMC on Assembly premises: Adhikari

The BJP on Friday termed as violative of parliamentary traditions the joining of its former state secretary Sabyasachi Dutta in TMC on the premises of the Assembly and threatened to move the speaker and governor against this act of sacrilege.Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told reporters that the BJP had nothing to do with the return of an individual to his former party but the sanctity of the legislature was violated with the choice of place -- the chamber of the parliamentary affairs minister -- where the joining happened.We consider the legislative Assembly and Parliament temples of democracy.

The BJP on Friday termed as ''violative of parliamentary traditions'' the joining of its former state secretary Sabyasachi Dutta in TMC on the premises of the Assembly and threatened to move the speaker and governor against this ''act of sacrilege''.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told reporters that the BJP had nothing to do with the ''return of an individual to his former party but the sanctity of the legislature was violated with the choice of place -- the chamber of the parliamentary affairs minister -- where the joining happened''.

''We consider the legislative Assembly and Parliament temples of democracy. The joining of a politician from one party to another, flaunting a party flag, in the Assembly chamber of a minister has certainly lowered the dignity of the House,'' he added.

Adhikari, who during the day led a protest of BJP MLAs outside the Assembly, said Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay is the custodian of legislature and the governor of the Constitution, and the BJP will take up the issue with both of them after 'Bijoya Dashami'.

''We have great respect for both of them. Hence we hope they will respond to our pleas and take steps to protect the sanctity of the legislature,'' he added.

The BJP MLA further said that the saffron camp will also move the high court and file a PIL against the ''blatant attempt to use the chamber of the parliamentary affairs minister in Assembly as a party office”, once it opens after Kali puja.

''We urge other opposition parties, such as the CPI(M) and the Congress, and those who support democracy to join protests against such violation of parliamentary norms by hosting a 'ghar wapsi' show in the temple of democracy,'' he maintained.

Dutta, who had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections from Bidhannagar, returned to the TMC on Thursday. He was inducted in the party by parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee at his chamber in the Assembly, in the presence of senior leaders, including Firhad Hakim.

Chatterjee could not be contacted over phone.

