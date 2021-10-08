Left Menu

TRS, BJP, Cong candidates file nominations for Huzurabad bypoll in Telangana

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-10-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 19:10 IST
TRS, BJP, Cong candidates file nominations for Huzurabad bypoll in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Karimnagar (Telangana), Oct 8 (PTI): Candidates of the ruling TRS, the opposition BJP and the Congress on Friday filed nomination papers for the October 30 by-election to Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Telangana.

Gellu Srinivas Yadav (TRS), Eatala Rajender (BJP), and Venkat Balmoor (Congress) submitted their nominations to the Returning Officer.

Rajender was accompanied by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Today was the last day of filing the nominations.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Rajender in June after his removal from the State Cabinet over allegations of land-grabbing.

Rajender, who denied the allegations, has since joined BJP and is seeking re-election.

The by-election assumes significance as the ruling TRS is keen on demonstrating that its dominance in State politics continues unchallenged.

It is crucial for the BJP as the party aims at emerging as the alternative to the TRS in the 2023 Assembly elections. The counting of votes would be taken up on November 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021