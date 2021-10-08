Cong leader beaten up over old enmity, suffers multiple fractures in legs: Police

Left Menu

Local Congress leaders along with BJP MLA from Nokha have condemned the attack and demanded the arrest of the accused. BJP state president Satish Poonia also targeted the Congress government over the incident, saying even the Congress leaders are not safe under the rule of the Gehlot government.He said the cases of mob lynching are on a consistent rise in Rajasthan.

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 08-10-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 19:41 IST
Over half a dozen men armed with sticks attacked a Congress leader here and fractured his legs, police said on Friday.

Local Congress leader Megh Singh Bhati was attacked by the armed assailants on Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway in Nokha town on Thursday evening when he was returning from the Karni Mata temple with his family members, Nokha police station’s SHO Ishwar Chand Jangid said.

The accused, who were in a vehicle, intercepted Bhati's car, and beat him up over an old enmity, the SHO said, adding the Congress leader suffered multiple fractures in legs.

Bhati’s wife kept on pleading with assailants to spare her husband but all in vain, the SHO said, adding her pleas to the onlookers too proved futile.

The miscreants also damaged Bhati’s car, said the SHO, adding three of the accused have been identified as Prithviraj, Brijlal and Hari Singh and efforts are on to nab them. Local Congress leaders along with BJP MLA from Nokha have condemned the attack and demanded the arrest of the accused. BJP state president Satish Poonia also targeted the Congress government over the incident, saying even the Congress leaders are not safe under the rule of the Gehlot government.

He said the cases of mob lynching are on a consistent rise in Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

