Maha: Kalani welcome to BJP, says Ulhasnagar MLA

BJP MLA Kumar Ailani from Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Friday said politician Suresh (Pappu) Kalani was welcome to join his party though a call on it would be taken by the senior leadership in Maharashtra.

Kalani, one of the most prominent politicians from the township, was convicted for a murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, but was given bail recently as part of the state government's bid to reduce crowding in jails amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

''His daughter-in-law is in BJP already. He is also welcome. However, the decision will have to be taken by senior leaders like Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil,'' Ailani said.

A photograph of Ailani and Kalani was widely circulated in these parts recently, leading to speculation about the latter joining the BJP.

Queried on the photograph, Ailani said he had gone to the home of a friend and Kalani and his kin also happened to be there.

