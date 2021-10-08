Four candidates file nomination for Oct 30 by-poll in Tuirial

Left Menu

Four candidates have filed their nominations for the October 30 by-poll to Tuirial assembly seat, an official of the Election Commission office here said on Friday.The bypoll to Tuirial seat was necessitated by the death of its MLA Andrew H Thangliana, who died in August.Four candidates from four different parties have filed nominations for the bypoll till 3 pm on Friday, the last date of filing nomination papers, Kolasib returning officer Lallawmawma told PTI.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:05 IST
Four candidates have filed their nominations for the October 30 by-poll to Tuirial assembly seat, an official of the Election Commission office here said on Friday.

The bypoll to Tuirial seat was necessitated by the death of its MLA Andrew H Thangliana, who died in August.

''Four candidates from four different parties have filed nominations for the bypoll till 3 pm on Friday, the last date of filing nomination papers,'' Kolasib returning officer Lallawmawma told PTI. The ruling Mizo National Front has fielded K Laldawngliana, while main opposition ZPM fielded Laltlanmawia, he said.

Congress candidate Chalrosanga Ralte and BJP nominee K Laldinthara too filed nominations on Friday, he said.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on October 11 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 13.

According to Lallawmawma, more than 17,900 voters are expected to exercise their franchise in 27 polling stations of Tuirial.

The final roll is, however, is yet to be published, he said.

Of the total voters are 663 Brus, who are currently lodging in transit camps in Tripura and have already been allowed to permanently settle in that state, he said.

The Election Commission is yet to decide whether or not to arrange special polling booths for the Bru voters, he added.

Political parties and civil society organisations have been demanding the deletion from the voters' list names of Bru voters who were reluctant to return to Mizoram and have been allowed to re-settle in Tripura.

Names of nearly 12,000 Bru voters are still in Mizoram voters' list as their re-settlement is under process, election officials said.

The by-poll to Tuirial assembly seat will be held simultaneously with three parliamentary constituencies and 29 other assembly seats in various states on October 30. Counting of votes will be undertaken on November 2.

