"Prepared to reopen temples on weekends if BJP obtains circular from Centre, permitting huge gatherings at one place"

The BJP had staged state-wide protests on Thursday, demanding that the state government remove curbs on weekend worship at temples, even as the ruling DMK assured that Chief Minister M K Stalin would take steps to ensure that they are open all through the week, once the threat of the pandemic recedes.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:15 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said it is prepared to re-open temples on week-ends as sought by the BJP's state unit, provided that party obtained a circular from the Central government, permitting huge gatherings at one place during this pandemic period. ''It appears that the BJP’s Thursday state-wide protest has lost course as it staged the agitation against the state government. It should have agitated against the Centre for issuing the advisory to restrict gathering of people in large numbers at one place and also festivals which could turn out to be super spreader of the Coronavirus,'' Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P K Sekar Babu said. The BJP had staged state-wide protests on Thursday, demanding that the state government remove curbs on weekend worship at temples, even as the ruling DMK assured that Chief Minister M K Stalin would take steps to ensure that they are open all through the week, once the threat of the pandemic recedes. At present, temples are open for darshan four days a seek, but closed for three days to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the festival seasons. Speaking after Inaugurating the online payment mode to facilitate quick payment of rent for the temple properties that have been hired, the minister said the move would help ascertain their income through immovable assets. There are a total of 44,287 temples, mutts, and temples associated with mutts, besides Jain shrines spread across Tamil Nadu under the department’s control. Of them, 5,509 institutions earn income through their assets while 38,778 lack means to generate income. Rules have been framed to lease out the immovable properties owned by the temples under the ambit of the department, through an open tender process, he said. ''The particulars of the land and structures rented out and also that of the tenants have been digitalized to make the online payment of rent charges hassle-free,'' the Minister said. The digital payment will help the administration to monitor the income earned by the respective temples in real time and also help maximise the rent collections. ''Further, the names of those who have not paid the charges due for the temple properties could be known immediately for initiating appropriate action to obtain the dues,'' Babu said. HR & CE Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran and other senior officials participated.

