NDPP nominee sole candidate in Nagaland bypoll

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) nominee S Keoshu Yimchunger is the only candidate to have filed nomination papers for the October 30 by-poll to the Shamatore-Chessore assembly constituency, an official said on Friday.

The last for filing nomination papers is Friday.

Yimchunger is the consensus candidate of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), an all-party coalition that rules Nagaland. He filed his nomination papers to Returning Officer of the Shamator-Chessore seat by-election B Henok Buchem during the day, the official said.

If Yimchunger's documents are found valid during scrutiny on October 11, he would be declared elected uncontested, the official said. The constituency in Tuensang district fell vacant following the death of sitting MLA Toshi Wungtung on July 1 due to post-Covid complications, necessitating the by-poll.

