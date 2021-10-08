NDPP nominee sole candidate in Nagaland bypoll
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party NDPP nominee S Keoshu Yimchunger is the only candidate to have filed nomination papers for the October 30 by-poll to the Shamatore-Chessore assembly constituency, an official said on Friday.The last for filing nomination papers is Friday.Yimchunger is the consensus candidate of the United Democratic Alliance UDA, an all-party coalition that rules Nagaland.
- Country:
- India
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) nominee S Keoshu Yimchunger is the only candidate to have filed nomination papers for the October 30 by-poll to the Shamatore-Chessore assembly constituency, an official said on Friday.
The last for filing nomination papers is Friday.
Yimchunger is the consensus candidate of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), an all-party coalition that rules Nagaland. He filed his nomination papers to Returning Officer of the Shamator-Chessore seat by-election B Henok Buchem during the day, the official said.
If Yimchunger's documents are found valid during scrutiny on October 11, he would be declared elected uncontested, the official said. The constituency in Tuensang district fell vacant following the death of sitting MLA Toshi Wungtung on July 1 due to post-Covid complications, necessitating the by-poll.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nagaland plans to cover 70pc of targeted families under Ayushman Bharat by March 2022
Nagaland gets its first soil testing lab
Nagaland to provide tap water connection to all rural households by March 2023: Minister
NSCN(IM) invited to Delhi to continue talks: Nagaland CM
Nagaland: By-poll in one assembly seat on Oct 30