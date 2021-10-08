New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL89 UP-LAKHIMPUR-5THLD MISHRA Lakhimpur violence: MoS Mishra says son ‘innocent’ as he skips summons, fresh notice issued Lakhimpur/Lucknow (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Police issued a fresh notice to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish asking him to appear before it by 11 am Saturday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight dead, after he missed his summons for Friday.

DEL118 UP-PRIYANKA-BROOM Priyanka picks up broom in Dalit hamlet as Yogi says people have made Cong worth doing that only Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday made a surprise visit to a Dalit hamlet here and picked up a broom to clean it, reacting to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s dig at her act of sweeping of floor at a Sitapur guest house during her detention.

DES51 UP-LAKHIMPUR-LD CM Lakhimpur Kheri case: No arrest will be made without evidence, says UP CM Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said no arrest will be made without evidence in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and termed opposition leaders heading to meet the bereaved families as “no goodwill messengers”.

DES49 UP-LAKHIMPUR-COMPENSATION Lakhimpur incident: Kin of killed BJP men, driver too get Rs 45 lakh Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): A sum of Rs 45 lakh each was given to the families of two BJP men and a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, killed in the violence here after a car in the BJP convoy allegedly ran over protesting farmers, killing two of them on the spot.

DES40 UP-AKHILESH-LAKHIMPUR Lakhimpur violence: Govt wants to hide truth, run state on might of police, says Akhilesh Bahraich (UP): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday met family members of two farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and alleged that the BJP government wants to hide the truth by strangling democracy and run the state on the might of police.

DES42 LAKHIMPUR-SIDHU-FARMERS Cong leader Sidhu, SAD's Harsimrat Badal meet families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday separately met the families of the farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

DES37 HP-BYPOLL-SIDHU Cong names Sidhu star campaigner for HP bypolls, days after he put in papers as Punjab unit chief Shimla: The Congress has included Navjot Singh Sidhu among its star campaigners for the October 30 bypolls in Himachal Pradesh, just days after he created a fresh crisis in the Punjab unit by submitting his resignation as its chief.

DEL90 AAP-PB-STUBBLE Punjab will be free from stubble burning if AAP comes to power in state: Gopal Rai New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said Punjab, which generates around 20 million tonnes of paddy straw annually, will become free from stubble burning if the Aam Aadmi Party forms government in the state.

DES54 PB-CH-VIRUS-CASES 18 fresh COVID-19 cases in Punjab Chandigarh: Three coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Punjab on Friday, while 18 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 6,01,821, according to a medical bulletin.

DES21 HR-KHATTAR-REMARK Khattar withdraws his 'tit-for-tat' remark, says was 'misconstrued' Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday retracted his controversial ''tit-for-tat'' remark allegedly made against farmers protesting the Centre's farm laws, saying it was ''misconstrued'' and he did not have any ill-intention towards anyone.

LGD7 HR-COURT-DERA Dera Sacha Sauda chief convicted for murder of former sect manager Chandigarh: A special CBI court in Panchkula on Friday convicted Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for the murder of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh in 2002.

DES24 RJ-LD-CONGRESS Raj Congress leaders put up a show of unity before assembly bypolls Udaipur: In a show of unity ahead of bypolls on Rajasthan’s two assembly seats, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot and other leaders travelled together and addressed rallies in poll-bound Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad.

DES26 RJ-CONG-RALLY There is difference between what PM says, does: Gehlot; slams Centre over inflation, farm laws Udaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying people have understood that there is a difference in what he says and does.

NEW DELHI DES22 UKD-BJP-JOIN Independent U'Khand MLA joins BJP New Delhi: Ram Singh Kaira, an independent MLA from Uttarakhand, joined the BJP on Friday, becoming the third legislator from the state to do so in recent weeks as the ruling party bolsters its ranks ahead of the assembly elections there.

