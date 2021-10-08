Ellenabad bypoll: INLD's Abhay Chautala, Cong’s Beniwal file nomination

INLD senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala and Congress' Pawan Beniwal on Friday filed their nomination papers as party candidates for the upcoming bypolls for the Ellenabad assembly seat.

The October 30 bypoll for the Ellenabad constituency in Haryana was necessitated owing to Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala quitting the seat in January this year in protest against the three central farm laws.

Gobind Kanda, brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda, had joined the BJP recently and has been fielded by the BJP-JJP combine.

Beniwal, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous assembly poll against Chautala, had recently switched over from the BJP to the Congress, which fielded him from the Ellenabad seat in Sirsa.

INLD and Congress candidates filed their papers on the last day of filing of nominations for the bypoll.

While filing his nomination, Beniwal was accompanied by senior Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Vivek Bansal.

Talking to reporters after filing his nomination, Chautala reiterated that he had resigned as MLA after seeking the opinion of the people of Ellenabad.

Accusing the Congress of shedding crocodile tears in the name of farmers, Chautala said had all 31 MLAs of the principal opposition party resigned with him it would have built pressure on the BJP-led government over the farm laws issue.

He claimed that many MLAs from the ruling combine too would have been forced to resign in solidarity with the farmers leading to the fall of the “anti-farmer” government.

“Had the Congress MLAs resigned, we would have had a mid-term poll in the state and not a bypoll,” said Chautala.

He said farmers will make the BJP-JJP combine realise that “black farm laws are their (farmers') death warrants”, for which they will teach them a lesson.

On the other hand, Hooda while commenting on Abhay's resignation earlier said, “I want to ask him has the government rolled back the farm legislation.'' Hooda also asked why Abhay entered the fray again as the very reason for which he resigned remains unresolved.

Hooda, Selja and Bansal exuded confidence that the Congress will win the Ellenabad bypoll.

Bypolls for the Ellenabad seat will be held on October 30 and votes will be counted on November 2.

