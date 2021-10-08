Left Menu

Ellenabad bypoll: INLD's Abhay Chautala, Cong’s Beniwal file nomination

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-10-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 21:09 IST
Ellenabad bypoll: INLD's Abhay Chautala, Cong’s Beniwal file nomination
  • Country:
  • India

INLD senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala and Congress' Pawan Beniwal on Friday filed their nomination papers as party candidates for the upcoming bypolls for the Ellenabad assembly seat.

The October 30 bypoll for the Ellenabad constituency in Haryana was necessitated owing to Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala quitting the seat in January this year in protest against the three central farm laws.

Gobind Kanda, brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda, had joined the BJP recently and has been fielded by the BJP-JJP combine.

Beniwal, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous assembly poll against Chautala, had recently switched over from the BJP to the Congress, which fielded him from the Ellenabad seat in Sirsa.

INLD and Congress candidates filed their papers on the last day of filing of nominations for the bypoll.

While filing his nomination, Beniwal was accompanied by senior Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Vivek Bansal.

Talking to reporters after filing his nomination, Chautala reiterated that he had resigned as MLA after seeking the opinion of the people of Ellenabad.

Accusing the Congress of shedding crocodile tears in the name of farmers, Chautala said had all 31 MLAs of the principal opposition party resigned with him it would have built pressure on the BJP-led government over the farm laws issue.

He claimed that many MLAs from the ruling combine too would have been forced to resign in solidarity with the farmers leading to the fall of the “anti-farmer” government.

“Had the Congress MLAs resigned, we would have had a mid-term poll in the state and not a bypoll,” said Chautala.

He said farmers will make the BJP-JJP combine realise that “black farm laws are their (farmers') death warrants”, for which they will teach them a lesson.

On the other hand, Hooda while commenting on Abhay's resignation earlier said, “I want to ask him has the government rolled back the farm legislation.'' Hooda also asked why Abhay entered the fray again as the very reason for which he resigned remains unresolved.

Hooda, Selja and Bansal exuded confidence that the Congress will win the Ellenabad bypoll.

Bypolls for the Ellenabad seat will be held on October 30 and votes will be counted on November 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021