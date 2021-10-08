Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 21:30 IST
No quick-fix solutions to party's deep-rooted problems: Prashant Kishor's message for Cong
After talks of his joining the party, poll strategist Prashant Kishor hit out at the Congress on Friday, saying those looking for its quick revival in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are in for big disappointment as there are ''deep-rooted problems'' in the grand old party.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hit back at him, saying those looking for a national alternative after poaching Congress functionaries are in for a big disappointment.

The Congress, however, did not react to Kishor's criticism, saying it does not respond to comments by ''some consultant''.

Kishor's criticism of the Congress came after he held talks with the party leadership over his possible induction into the party. He had also met former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and there was serious talk over his entry into the grand old party.

''People looking for a quick, spontaneous revival of GOP led opposition based on Lakhimpur Kheri incident are setting themselves up for a big disappointment,'' Kishor said on his Twitter handle.

''Unfortunately there are no quick fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of GOP,'' he said, in a message to the Congress.

Baghel hit back with a tweet without naming Kishore and said, ''People looking for a 'national' alternative based on poaching INC functionaries who can't win even their own seats is in for a big disappointment.'' ''Unfortunately, to become a national alternative deep-rooted and concerted efforts are needed and there are no quick-fix solutions,'' the Chhattisgarh chief minister said.

Asked about Kishor's remarks at the party briefing, Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala refused to comment.

''I do not comment on some consultant's remarks,'' he said.

Asked further, he refused to comment on ''any person's comment''.

Surjewala also said anyone viewing the Lakhimpur incident for gains is committing a sin.

''I urge all those people viewing atrocities on farmers as their gain or loss to abstain from this grave sin and fulfil their responsibilities instead,'' he said.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister M Veerappa Moily voiced strong support last month for Kishor's induction into the Congress and said those opposing his entry into the party were ''anti-reform''.

Though there has been speculation both within and outside the Congress over Kishor's likely admission in the party, there has been no official word indicating his entry.

Kishor's tweet is being viewed by many as a hint that things may not be working out well between him and the Congress leadership.

Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday. Of them, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The other four are two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private television channel.

