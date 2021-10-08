Lakhimpur, Bahraich continue to attract opposition leaders

Ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections early next year, leaders of opposition parties continued to visit the homes of four farmers and a journalist who were among the eight killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday. Since Wednesday when the state government allowed politicians to visit Lakhimpur Kheri in a group of up to five persons, leaders of the Congress, SP, BSP and AAP have been heading to the homes of victim farmers and scribe Raman Kashyap.

While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav visited Bahraich on Friday, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Lakhimpur Kheri and so was a delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal, led by former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had availed the opportunity on Wednesday itself, so did a team of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.

While Rahul Gandhi had left Lakhimpur after visiting the homes of slain farmers Lovepreet Singh and Nachatar Singh and journalist Raman Kashyap, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi travelled to Bahraich on Thursday to meet the kin of two other farmers.

Akhilesh Yadav first travelled to Lakhimpur to meet families of two farmers and the journalist on Thursday and reached Bahraich on Friday.

BSP leaders S C Mishra too visited the homes of the killed Lakhimpur Kheri farmers and journalist Kashyap and conveyed his party supremo Mayawati’s message to the aggrieved families.

After meeting families of the two farmers in Bahraich, the SP president said on Friday that the UP government has been left with only 100 days now.

''This government wants to hide the reality and run the state on the strength of police,” the SP chief told reporters after meeting families of the two Bahraich farmers killed in the Lakhimpur violence.

''The Uttar Pradesh government has been left with only 100 days now. Remember the date of January 4. All these policemen who are being seen here will change their attitude,'' Yadav said.

“The maximum human rights notices have been served to the UP government. Uttar Pradesh has also reported the highest number of cases of custodial deaths,'' Akhilesh said.

“What kind of law and order is this where the poor are not getting justice and democracy is being strangled by killing the truth?” he asked.

“Even journalists are able to help the truth in a very suppressed manner. If you show the actual truth, an FIR will be lodged against you too,” he said.

On landing in Lucknow, a Shiromani Akali Dal delegation led by Harsimrat Kaur Badal demanded the sacking of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and immediate arrest of the accused to dispense justice to the families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur violence.

''We demand immediate dismissal of the minister and the arrest of the accused to dispense justice to the families of farmers, who died in Lakhimpur,'' SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur told reporters here outside Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport.

''We are going to share the grief and will help them in whatever way we can,'' she said.

On the BJP's remark that the opposition was going to Lakhimpur for a ''photo opportunity'', Kaur said, ''I resigned from the Union Cabinet for raising the voice of farmers. They can call this too a photo opportunity.'' With the four killed farmers bearing Punjabi names and with both Lakhimpur Kheri and Bahraich having a significant Sikh population -- many of them on the forefront of the protest against farm laws -- politicians from poll-bound Punjab are making a beeline to the two places.

Yogi Adityanath on Friday made it clear that no arrest will be made without evidence in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence which left eight people including four farmers dead and termed the opposition leaders visits to the bereaved families as “no goodwill messengers”.

Sidhu said that inspired by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, he decided to make a trip to Lakhimpur Kheri victim families.

After meeting kin of farmer Lovepreet Singh and journalist Kashyap, Sidhu told reporters that “glaring incidents of attack on farmers who are protesting against farm laws have made people lose faith in the system under the BJP rule across the country.” PTI ABN SAB SNS RAX RAX

