Will take all-party delegation to Delhi, if needed, over Centre's notification on irrigation projects: CM

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-10-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 22:22 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said he would take an all-party delegation to Delhi, if necessary, over the gazette notification issued by the Centre, specifying jurisdiction of Krishna and Godavari river management boards.

Rao, who was responding to the point made by AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in the Legislative Assembly, said the notification, enabling the Centre to govern projects in the state, was issued owing to the ''unnecessary disputes'' made by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

He said he has taken up the issue with Union Jal Shakti Minister and also mentioned it to the Prime Minister during his recent visit to Delhi.

He has got an assurance over the matter, Rao said.

Observing that he has requested the Centre to postpone the implementation of the notification from October 16 as proposed by them, Rao said he was told that it would be deferred.

If that is not done, an all-party delegation would be taken to Delhi as suggested by Akbaruddin Owaisi, he said.

The notification by the Centre was issued in July this year.

Rao, who was replying to a short discussion on the state government's welfare programmes, also said Telangana was among the five-six states in the country which make a major contribution to the nation's GDP. He cited an RBI report which reportedly made the point.

Rao, who dismissed BJP's assertions over provision of funds to the state from the Centre, said Telangana makes a major contribution to the Centre and not vice-versa.

''Telangana gives to the Centre. Centre does not give to Telangana. I am saying this very clearly once again. There are only five, six states which support this country, which provide funds to this country's GDP, treasury. RBI has clearly said, that report has come recently,'' he said.

''You will get it (RBI's report) on the internet. It is open to all. Telangana is among the best contributing four states. It was praising Telangana. They said, though youngest state of India, Telangana has now become the fourth biggest contributing state in the country,'' Rao said.

Citing statistics, Rao spoke extensively on the rapid strides made by the state during the last seven years in the TRS regime since the formation of Telangana.

