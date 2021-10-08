Left Menu

Nobody above law: Nadda on Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 22:28 IST
Nobody above law: Nadda on Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
BJP president J P Nadda on Friday asserted that a ''professional and scientific'' investigation will be conducted into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh and those involved in the incident will be brought to book as ''nobody is above law''.

Speaking at India Today Concave 2021, he said that the incident of violence should be not be seen from elections point of view but humanity. ''Law will take its course. Nobody is above law. An SIT has been set up. Best professional and scientific investigation will take place and those involved (in the incident) will be brought to book,'' he said while replying to questions on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

To a query on the alleged involvement of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son in the violence, Nadda said that neither the BJP nor its government support any activity where law is taken into hands.

''Either on behalf of the party or the government, we do not indulge in any such activity where law is taken into hands. Whatever action is needed will be taken. I assure that legal process will be competed,'' he said when asked if Mishra's son who is an accused in the case has brought disgrace to the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

