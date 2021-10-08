Farooq Abdullah condemns killing of youth in CRPF firing

National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah Friday condemned the killing of a youth in Anantnag in CRPF firing on Thursday night.

Abdullah called the use of force by the CRPF ''undue and unjust''. ''As we were yet to come to terms with the loss of precious civilian lives in targeted killings in Srinagar, death of a youth resulting from CRPF firing has us again down in the dumps. Such incidents will further add to the already brewing sense of insecurity in the people,'' he said.

The NC president said the forces should ensure strict adherence to the required Standard Operating Procedures.

''Circumstances leading to the unfortunate (incident) should be ascertained and guilty brought to justice. I express my sympathies with the victim's family and pray for eternal peace to the slain youth,'' he said.

Meanwhile, party vice president Omar Abdullah while condemning the killing said a heightened state of alert cannot be the reason to open fire like this. ''Senior officers of the security forces need to ensure calmer heads prevail and nothing happens to worsen the situation. I express my heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved and pray for peace to the soul of the deceased,'' he said.

