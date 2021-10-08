Left Menu

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 08-10-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 22:41 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar airport on Oct 20
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20 and will also lay the foundation stone of a medical college there.

The first flight during the inaugural ceremony will arrive carrying the President of Sri Lanka, along with 125 delegates and Boudh pilgrims from the island nation, a senior government official said.

In view of the inauguration of the international airport, chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with BJP leaders and officials of Kushinagar here on Friday.

The prime minister will address a public meeting from the seven hectare Barwa farm and the chief minister issued instructions to MPs and MLAs to stay in Kushinagar and take stock of preparations. The CM will visit Kushinagar on October 12 or 13, he said.

CM Yogi said the first flight during the inaugural ceremony will land from Sri Lanka, carrying the President of Sri Lanka along with delegates. Kushinagar MP Vijay Dubey, Deoria MP Dr Ramapati Ram Tripathi, Kushinagar BJP president Premchandra Mishra and MLAs were also present during the meeting.

