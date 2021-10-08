Left Menu

McConnell under fire for debt-ceiling as Democrats claim victory

Senator Mitch McConnell, long known as the Republican mastermind in Congress, lost support among some members of his own party this week after offering Democrats a temporary deal to avert a cataclysmic U.S. credit default and safeguard the Senate's endangered super-majority rule. The 79-year-old Kentucky Republican, who had insisted for months that Democrats use a complex procedure to raise the debt ceiling on their own, offered a temporary fix to extend it into early December after the U.S. Treasury said it would run out of money to pay its bills by Oct. 18.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 22:57 IST
McConnell under fire for debt-ceiling as Democrats claim victory
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Senator Mitch McConnell, long known as the Republican mastermind in Congress, lost support among some members of his own party this week after offering Democrats a temporary deal to avert a cataclysmic U.S. credit default and safeguard the Senate's endangered super-majority rule.

The 79-year-old Kentucky Republican, who had insisted for months that Democrats use a complex procedure to raise the debt ceiling on their own, offered a temporary fix to extend it into early December after the U.S. Treasury said it would run out of money to pay its bills by Oct. 18. Democrats readily agreed and declared victory https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-democrats-republicans-haggle-over-short-term-debt-fix-2021-10-07 after the agreement passed the Senate by a 50-48 majority on Thursday.

"Somebody got to McConnell and finally said: 'Hey Mitch, you know what, are you really prepared to sink the entire American economy and the global economy with your obstinacy?'" Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, told reporters on Friday. While the deal simply postpones the same battle, McConnell's decision to relent raised questions about whether he had put himself at a disadvantage in future confrontations.

"Republican leadership blinked. I think that was a mistake," Republican Senator Ted Cruz told reporters on Thursday. But Republican strategists and aides said the outcome could give the party increased leverage against President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social spending package, which Democrats hope to pass in the coming weeks.

Republicans believe the high-stakes debt-ceiling debate could make it harder for Democrats to find common ground on the legislation. "Forcing Democrats to punt the debt ceiling into the (Biden agenda) fight may prove to be very good strategy," said Republican strategist Alex Conant.

A Republican aide credited McConnell's tactics with safeguarding the "filibuster," the super-majority rule that requires 60 votes to advance most legislation in the 100-seat chamber. That has enabled Republicans to block many Democratic initiatives. In the short term, McConnell faces pressure from Republican allies of former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called on the party to oust McConnell from his position.

Senator Lindsey Graham denounced McConnell's agreement as a "complete capitulation" without naming the leader, adding: "We had a strategy and we abandoned it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021