Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly bypolls: 29 candidates filed nominations for two seats

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-10-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 22:58 IST
Rajasthan Assembly bypolls: 29 candidates filed nominations for two seats
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 29 candidates have filed nomination papers for bypolls to Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) assembly constituencies in Rajasthan.

Friday was the last day for nomination filing which started from October 1.

In Vallabhnagar, 16 candidates filed nomination papers while 13 candidates filed nominations in Dhariawad, according to Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta.

He informed that in both the assemblies, nomination papers were presented by the candidates and their supporters with the compliance of COVID-19 guidelines.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on October 11 and nomination can be withdrawn by October 13.

Voting will be held on October 30, while the counting of votes will be done on November 2.

The bypolls have been necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar Gajendra Shaktawat and BJP MLA from Dhariawad Gautam Lal Meena.

In the house of 200, the ruling Congress at present has 106 MLAs, BJP - 71, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) - 3, CPI(M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) - 2 each, Rashtriya Lok Dal - 1 and 13 are independent legislators.

Two seats (Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar) are vacant for which bypolls are going to be held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021