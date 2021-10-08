Left Menu

London police appoints welfare expert to head Everard inquiry

Louise Casey, an independent adviser on welfare who sits in Britain's upper house of parliament, will lead a review of London's Metropolitan police after a police officer used his position to abduct a woman before raping and murdering her. Last week, Wayne Couzens was sentenced to life in prison after using his position as a policeman to stop marketing executive Sarah Everard as she walked home and then rape and kill her, in a case that shocked Britain.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-10-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 23:15 IST
Last week, Wayne Couzens was sentenced to life in prison after using his position as a policeman to stop marketing executive Sarah Everard as she walked home and then rape and kill her, in a case that shocked Britain. Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel said earlier this week she would launch an inquiry into the case.

On Friday, London's Metropolitan police said Casey would conduct a separate review to examine its culture and standards. "The appointment of Baroness Casey to lead the independent review into our culture and standards is an important step in our journey to rebuild public trust," Commissioner Cressida Dick said in a statement.

