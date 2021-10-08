Centre encouraging e-commerce firms at cost of small businesses: Cong MP Gohil

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Friday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of encouraging e-commerce companies like Amazon at the cost of small businesses in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the state Congress office, 'Rajiv Bhawan,' in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, he alleged the Modi government has taken a 'supari' (contract) to ''destroy'' farmers and small businesses to support a few capitalists.

“The multinational e-commerce company Amazon has paid Rs 8,546 crore as legal fee in two years in India. Interestingly, the budget of the (Union) law ministry is Rs 1,100 crore, so to whom the e-commerce company has paid this bribe?,” he asked.

“In the last one year, 14 crore people have lost their jobs. Small businesses, MSMEs have been hit. Now with this (Amazon case) revelation it has become clear what was the actual reason for loss of jobs and (woes of) small businesses,” the party's Delhi in-charge said.

Gohil asked whether this bribe was given to the central government to ''twist'' laws and rules so that the US-based e-commerce giant could flourish in India at the cost of small businesses.

The Congress MP demanded that the matter related to Amazon be probed by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

Last month, reports emerged that Amazon spent Rs 8,546 crore in legal expenses for maintaining a presence in India during 2018-20. The firm had declined to officially comment on the legal fee issue.

In September, Amazon said it has ''zero tolerance'' for corruption and takes allegations of improper actions seriously and investigates them fully to take appropriate action. The US firm's comments came amid reports that it is probing bribery-related charges against some of its legal representatives in India.

Hitting out at the BJP over the last Sunday's violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district where eight people were killed during a farmers' protest, Gohil asked why Union minister Ajay Mishra's son has not been arrested yet in connection with the incident.

“Is there no democracy in the country? Farmers who were protesting against three 'black' farm laws were crushed to death allegedly by the son of a Union minister in Lakhimpur. Instead of arresting him, the police have served a notice to him.

''When people were mourning the death of farmers, the PM was celebrating utsav (referring to PM's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme in Lucknow on October 5),” he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also present at the press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)