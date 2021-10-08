Left Menu

Facebook: global tax deal could mean us paying more tax

An international deal setting a global minimum corporate tax level could mean Facebook will pay more tax, the world's largest digital social network said on Friday.

"Facebook has long called for reform of the global tax rules, and we recognise this could mean paying more tax, and in different places," Nick Clegg, Facebook Vice President for Global Affairs, said in a statement.

"The tax system needs to command public confidence, while giving certainty and stability to businesses. We are pleased to see an emerging international consensus."

