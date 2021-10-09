Leadership decisions come under purview of Cong high command: Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Friday said any decision on leadership change comes under the purview of the Congress high command and parried questions on the much talked about ''rotational CM formula'' in his state.

In the last few months, there has been intense speculation about the possibility of a leadership change in Chhattisgarh, where the Congress came to power in December 2018 after 15 years, and unending talks about a purported formula to change the CM after two-and-a-half years.

He said when the party's high command takes a decision on the issue it will be made public.

“All these decisions come under the purview of the party's high command. It is their job. There are always talks of two-and-a-half-year rotation (of chief ministership) in the media,” Singh Deo told reporters here.

He was responding to a query regarding the much talked about power- sharing formula in Chhattisgarh between him and chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

“But such talks take place behind closed doors and they need to be kept confidential in a dignified way. There is responsibility of all to maintain decorum. And there are many talks that cannot be spoken publicly,” he said.

“If in political context, such talks have taken place, well it must be in the knowledge of the party's high command. Give it (high command) time to take a call on it,” Singh Deo said.

He said leadership changes have been taken place in several states.

“We have seen the period of stability in many political parties, chief ministers for a long duration and change (of guard as well”, the minister said.

“We have seen three chief ministers in four months in (BJP-ruled) Uttrakhand. This is the situation of every political party,” he added.

Singh Deo advised patience when asked about the leadership issue.

“We have seen a change in the Tripura Congress now. Responsibilities are being given in different ways. Such a situation arises in every political party. So patience should be kept.. when the high command takes a decision, it will be made public,” Singh Deo said. The buzz about possible leadership change began after Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as chief minister in June 2021.

The Singh Deo camp claimed the top Congress leadership in 2018 had agreed to hand over the CM's post to him after the government completed half its term.

In the last few months, there have been multiple visits by Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs to Delhi. PTI LAL MAS RSY RSY

