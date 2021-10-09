Left Menu

Leadership decisions come under purview of Cong high command: Singh Deo

There are always talks of two-and-a-half-year rotation of chief ministership in the media, Singh Deo told reporters here.He was responding to a query regarding the much talked about power- sharing formula in Chhattisgarh between him and chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.But such talks take place behind closed doors and they need to be kept confidential in a dignified way.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-10-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 00:06 IST
Leadership decisions come under purview of Cong high command: Singh Deo
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Friday said any decision on leadership change comes under the purview of the Congress high command and parried questions on the much talked about ''rotational CM formula'' in his state.

In the last few months, there has been intense speculation about the possibility of a leadership change in Chhattisgarh, where the Congress came to power in December 2018 after 15 years, and unending talks about a purported formula to change the CM after two-and-a-half years.

He said when the party's high command takes a decision on the issue it will be made public.

“All these decisions come under the purview of the party's high command. It is their job. There are always talks of two-and-a-half-year rotation (of chief ministership) in the media,” Singh Deo told reporters here.

He was responding to a query regarding the much talked about power- sharing formula in Chhattisgarh between him and chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

“But such talks take place behind closed doors and they need to be kept confidential in a dignified way. There is responsibility of all to maintain decorum. And there are many talks that cannot be spoken publicly,” he said.

“If in political context, such talks have taken place, well it must be in the knowledge of the party's high command. Give it (high command) time to take a call on it,” Singh Deo said.

He said leadership changes have been taken place in several states.

“We have seen the period of stability in many political parties, chief ministers for a long duration and change (of guard as well”, the minister said.

“We have seen three chief ministers in four months in (BJP-ruled) Uttrakhand. This is the situation of every political party,” he added.

Singh Deo advised patience when asked about the leadership issue.

“We have seen a change in the Tripura Congress now. Responsibilities are being given in different ways. Such a situation arises in every political party. So patience should be kept.. when the high command takes a decision, it will be made public,” Singh Deo said. The buzz about possible leadership change began after Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as chief minister in June 2021.

The Singh Deo camp claimed the top Congress leadership in 2018 had agreed to hand over the CM's post to him after the government completed half its term.

In the last few months, there have been multiple visits by Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs to Delhi. PTI LAL MAS RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021