White House blocks Trump's attempt to withhold documents related to Jan 6 attack -NBC
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 00:11 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House has formally blocked an attempt by former U.S. President Donald Trump to withhold documents from Congress related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, NBC News reported on Friday.
White House Counsel Dana Remus rejected Trump's attorneys' attempt to withhold documents requested by the House Select Committee regarding the then-president's activities on Jan. 6, the report added https://nbcnews.to/2ZZscM2, citing a letter to the National Archives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump allies Bannon, Meadows subpoenaed in Congress' probe of Capitol riot
Biden has say in whether Trump's 1/6 records go to Congress
House January 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates
Trump allies Bannon, Meadows subpoenaed in Congress' probe of Capitol riot
Trump allies Bannon, Meadows subpoenaed in Congress' probe of Capitol riot