Syrian president allows exiled uncle to return to Syria, pro-government newspaper says
Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad has allowed his exiled uncle Rifaat to return to Syria, pro-government Al Watan newspaper said on Friday, citing sources.
"Rifaat Al-Assad arrived in Damascus yesterday, in order to prevent his imprisonment in France after a court ruling was issued and after the confiscation of his property and money in Spain as well," it added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the Al Watan report.
