Rahul, Rajnath visit Chirag Paswan on his father's first death anniversary

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on his father Ram Vilas Paswan's first death anniversary on Friday amid overtures by opposition parties to the Dalit leader to switch over to their camp.

Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Mahendra Nath Pandey, RJD president Lalu Prasad and CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury also met the young leader to pay their tributes to his father.

Chirag Paswan said his father enjoyed excellent personal relations with politicians cutting across party lines, which was underlined by the presence of the members of the ruling BJP-led NDA as well as of opposition parties.

He later posted a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, in which he described Ram Vilas Paswan as a close friend who redefined Indian politics.

Chirag Paswan profusely thanked Modi for his letter, in which he paid rich tributes to his father's legacy.

The prime minister recalled his association with the late leader, who was a minister in his government till his death, and said the Centre is committed to fulfilling his vision of a strong India.

Many other leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, sent their condolence messages as well, Chirag Paswan noted.

He reiterated his party's demand for Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, for his father, who was part of several governments headed by rival alliances at different points of time. The young MP thanked the current dispensation for giving the Padma Bhushan award to his father.

Rahul Gandhi visited Chirag Paswan's Janpath residence, which was home to his father for over three decades, and spent time with him and his family members as people paid homage to one of the tallest Dalit leaders who passed away last year.

In a tweet, the Congress leader said, ''Heartfelt tributes to Ram Vilas Paswan on his first death anniversary. Also met Lalu Prasad Yadav on the occasion. Was happy to see him in good health.'' Gandhi's visit to the LJP leader comes amid a growing distance between the latter and the BJP after the ruling party dumped him for another LJP faction, now given the name Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, headed by his uncle and Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Opposition leaders in Bihar, including RJD president Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav, have been urging Chirag Paswan to switch over to their camp.

Sources, however, said not much should be read into Rahul Gandhi's visit to Chirag Paswan's residence as the latter had invited the leaders of various parties.

At a commemoration event he had held in Patna last month, leaders from various parties, including the BJP and the RJD, were in attendance.

Chirag Paswan has, however, kept his cards close to his chest, stressing that his immediate priority is to build his party.

A trenchant critic of Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, he has been less vocal in attacking the BJP and has, at times, even praised Modi.

