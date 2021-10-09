Left Menu

Cong to hold 'Kisan Nyay' rally in Varanasi on Sunday

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-10-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 00:45 IST
Cong to hold 'Kisan Nyay' rally in Varanasi on Sunday
  • Country:
  • India

With the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight people including four farmers dead becoming the focal point in the politics of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Friday said it will take out a ''Kisan Nyay'' rally in Varanasi on Sunday.

According to the poster of the rally to be addressed by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party has given the slogan of ''chalo Banaras''.

The poster also mentions the demands of the party, including the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, the arrest of the perpetrators behind the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that erupted during a farmers' protest and also a repeal of three contentious agriculture laws of the Centre.

The Union minister's son, Ashish Kumar Mishra, has been named in the FIR lodged in connection with Sunday's violence and police have summoned him for recording his statement.

Priyanka Gandhi, who has been busy monitoring the party organisation in Uttar Pradesh and making it poll-ready, also led the attack of the Congress on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Soon after the news of the violence broke out, she had set out for Lakhimpur but was placed under detention at the PAC guest house in Sitapur since Monday morning. After her release on Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi, along with her brother Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, met the family members of the farmers killed in the incident and promised them all assistance.

Sunday's rally will be held at the Jagatpur Inter College Ground in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has urged all party office-bearers to ensure that the rally is a big success, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021