Left Menu

Mamata to lead TMC's campaign for Assembly bypolls in WB; Supriyo's name doesn't feature in list

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-10-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 01:09 IST
Mamata to lead TMC's campaign for Assembly bypolls in WB; Supriyo's name doesn't feature in list
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are among the star campaigners of the party for the October 30 bypolls to four Assembly seats in the state, but interestingly, the names of actor-turned-MP Nusrat Jahan and former BJP leader Babul Supriyo, who recently joined the TMC camp, do not feature in the list.

The BJP's list of campaigners features prominent national leaders.

The TMC list contains the names of actor-MPs Dev and Mimi Chakraborty, popular singer-MLA Aditi Munshi, filmmaker-MLA Raj Chakraborty, actor-turned TMC state youth wing chief Sayani Ghosh, apart from senior leaders Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Sougata Roy and Arup Biswas.

Significantly, the names of Nusrat Jahan, who had actively campaigned for the party in the Assembly polls held in March-April, and Supriyo, who joined the party before the just-concluded Bhabanipur bypoll and requested Mamata Banerjee to ''save me from the embarrassment of campaigning against long-time BJP friend Priyanka Tibrewal'', do not figure in the TMC list.

The BJP list of campaigners contains names of Union minister Smriti Irani, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, MP from Bihar Giriraj Singh as heavyweights from outside the state.

The saffron party, which had roped in a number of campaigners from outside West Bengal for the Assembly polls, is equally relying on the local brigade of its state president Sukanta Majumder, national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, Union ministers and north Bengal MPs John Barla and Nisith Pramanik, Minister-MP from the Matua community Santanu Thakur, among others.

The BJP list of campaigners also contains the party's celebrity faces -- actor-turned-Rajya Sabha MP Rupa Ganguly and actor-MP Locket Chatterjee, besides fashion designer and MLA Agnimitra Paul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021