BJP will win 2022 UP assembly polls, says party MP Ravi Kishan

BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Friday said that his party will form the government in Uttar Pradesh after the assembly polls, which are scheduled for next year. He is currently taking part in the Ramleela event in Ayodhya, playing the role of Parashurama.

"BJP is forming a government in UP after elections. Look at our country and my village today. Everyone is living with respect. The younger generations, women are gaining a better level of education and healthcare facilities. These are some of the things we used to dream of as kids and they are happening right now," Kishan told ANI. Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

Kishan said that he was fortunate to be alive to witness the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "I am also very fortunate that I am here to present the Ramleela event before everyone while playing my role of Parashurama" he added.

Actress Bhagyashree was also present at the Ramleela event, playing the role of Sita. "I am lucky to play the role of Sita in the city of Lord Ram. It is as if Lord Ram has blessed me to come here and play the role. It feels good, especially at the stage when I am looking forward to starting my career once again," she said.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'. The festival season will commence with Navratri starting in October and Durga Puja being celebrated during the same time. Following that Dussehra will fall on October 15 and Diwali on November 4. (ANI)

