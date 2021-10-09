Cruise ship raid case: Nawab Malik alleges connection between BJP leaders, NCB's Zonal Director

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday alleged that there exists a connection between the Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai unit and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. "We think there might have been some talks between Sameer Wankhede and BJP leaders," he added.

"After the raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast, NCB's Sameer Wankhede had said that eight to ten people were detained. But the truth is that 11 people were detained. Later, three people; Rishabh Sachdeva, Prateek Gaba and Amir Furniturewala were released," he claimed. Malik then questioned that on whose directions did the NCB release those three people when a total of 11 people were detained after the cruise ship raid.

"We demand NCB to reveal the facts," he said. The NCP leader demanded an independent investigation into the case and said, "Mumbai Police Anti Narcotics Cell should conduct an independent investigation into this. I will write to CM also. If required, an enquiry commission should be set up to probe the raids."

Malik has been consistently alleging a connection between the BJP and the NCB. Earlier, Malik also alleged that the investigating agency is trying to frame Aryan Khan, and said that they should be ready for a legal battle.

"Whether it was Rhea Chakraborty or Aryan Khan, they were arrested for publicity and it was a forgery. We'll be exposing extortion nexus run by NCB," he said. Citing a video in which those detained from the Mumbai cruise were seen being taken to the NCB office, Malik alleged that "the person taking him to the office is a BJP leader Manish Bhanushali."

Notably, Bhanushali accepted the allegation and said that it was him in the video, but was onboard 'for updated information". "I agree that I am the one in the photos shown, but no other party worker or leader can be spotted. I do not have any responsibility of the party presently, my responsibility is that of a common man," he had said.

The NCB detained a drug peddler during a raid in Santa Cruz on yesterday night. According to the NCB, the drug peddler has alleged links with Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan Khan, accused in the Mumbai cruise party raid case.

Earlier, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. A total of 18 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. (ANI)

