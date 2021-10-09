Left Menu

Benyamin bags Vayalar Award

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-10-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 14:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Well-known Malayalam writer Benyamin has bagged the 45th Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Literary Award for his book ''Manthalirile 20 Communist Varshangal''.

The prestigious award, instituted by the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust, comprises a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a sculpture designed by renowned sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman and a citation, the organizers said on Saturday.

A political satire, the novel revolves around a nondescript village called Manthalir and the influence of religion and politics in its culture in two decades. It was chosen for recognition by an expert panel comprising writers K R Meera, George Onakkoor, and C Unnikrishnan.

The award would be presented to the writer in a function to be held here on October 27, the organizers added.

