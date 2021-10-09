Left Menu

Chattisgarh: FIRs registered against thousands including former, current MP in Kawardha riots, says SP Mohit Garg

Seven FIRs were registered against thousand people including BJP MP Santosh Pandey and former parliamentarian Abhishek Singh in connection with violence in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha town three days ago, Kawardha superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Garg said on Saturday.

ANI | Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 09-10-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 14:59 IST
Kawardha superintendent of police Mohit Garg. Image Credit: ANI
Seven FIRs were registered against thousand people including BJP MP Santosh Pandey and former parliamentarian Abhishek Singh in connection with violence in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha town three days ago, Kawardha superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Garg said on Saturday. The SP said that since October 3, the FIRs have been registered against more than one thousand people from both the communities regarding flag dispute in the district, including the current Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Santosh Pandey and former BJP MP Abhishek Singh.

Total ninety-three people have been arrested so far of which sixteen people from one community and seventy-seven people from another community, he said. "Our priority is to maintain peace in the city first and we have been doing efforts accordingly," Garg said.

Tensions escalated in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha town as major violence erupted this week on Tuesday following a clash between two communities over the removal of religious flags. Earlier according to the Kawardha PRO about seventy people were identified in the case and fifty-nine were arrested for spreading nuisance and sabotaging in Kawardha following a sit-in organised by Vishva Hindu Parishad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

