Left Menu

Post Modi-Biden meet, focus now on moving ahead on range of issues: White House

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 15:11 IST
Post Modi-Biden meet, focus now on moving ahead on range of issues: White House
  • Country:
  • United States

A fortnight after the first in-person meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden here, the White House has said that the focus of the Indo-US bilateral relations is now on continuing to move forward on a range of issues, including economy, national security and getting the pandemic under control.

Since the September 24 meeting between Modi and Biden at the White House, there has been a flurry of high-level visits between the two countries and several Cabinet-level visits are in the pipeline in the next few weeks.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, addressing reporters at her daily news conference on Friday, said that the Quad and bilateral meetings here in September were an opportunity ''to discuss the importance of the relationship and the partnership, the work that can be done moving forward as well as of course the bilateral meeting''.

''At this point, the focus is going to be on continuing to work through high-level interlocutors, whether it's the Secretary of State and the leaders at the State Department, or leaders from our national security team about how we can continue to move forward on a range of issues, whether it's economic security, physical national security, addressing Covid, and getting the pandemic under control.

''So, that work will continue at lower than the leader level, but still high levels in the weeks and months ahead,'' Psaki said on India-US relationship.

At President Biden's invitation, Modi and his counterparts Scott Morrison from Australia and Yoshihide Suga from Japan also attended the first in-person Quad summit during which they announced a slew of new initiatives to take on common challenges, amidst muscle flexing by an assertive China in the strategic region.

Meanwhile, some important bilateral visits have taken place and some are going to happen in the coming weeks, including on some key areas like climate change, defence, Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was in Washington last week and the Deputy Secretary of State Windy Sherman has just concluded a visit to India.

On Friday, the two countries held their 16th Defence Policy Group meeting and the Pentagon announced the visit of the US Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mike Gilday to India next week.

A senior-level Biden Administration official from the US Trade Representative's office visited India this week for trade talks.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to travel to the US, possibly next week.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, is likely to travel to Washington DC in November for the next round of 2+2 meeting to be hosted by their American counterparts Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021