Lakhimpur Kheri incident: SKM calls farmers to attend 'Antim Ardas' in UP on Oct 12

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called the farmers to attend 'Antim Ardas' on October 12 at Tikonia in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, in view of the violence that took place here last Sunday in which eight people including four farmers lost their lives. SKM, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, said that the day will be celebrated as 'Shaheed Kisan Diwas' across the country. The organisational body also urged farmer organisations to organise special prayer meetings or tribute meetings for the farmers who died in the incident at their respective places on that day at gurudwara, temple, mosque, church or any public place, toll plaza or morchas.

SKM also appealed for candle marches on the evening of October 12. Citizens of the country have also been urged to light five candles outside their houses in memory of the deceased farmers. Terming the incident as a "massacre", the SKM said that it will be remembered as a "painful chapter in the history of the farm movement of India."

Alleging the involvement of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra, SKM demanded that the former be dismissed from the Cabinet and arrested "on charges of spreading disharmony, and murder and conspiracy" while the latter be arrested along with his associates. "Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, who himself boasts of a criminal image, first threatened the farmers of a particular community, then tried to instigate the protesting farmers, then his son and his goon companions crushed the farmers going back from the protest by running them over in which four farmers and a journalist were killed," SKM said in an official statement.

If the demands are not accepted by October 11, then the SKM said that they will launch a nationwide protest programme. It includes a "Shaheed Kisan Yatra" wherein they will carry the ashes of the deceased farmers through each district of Uttar Pradesh and each state of the country. The yatra is said to conclude at a holy or historical place in every district and state.

The nationwide protest programme also includes burning the effigies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government symbolised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and local leaders on the occasion of Dussehra, on October 15. A "Rail Roko" protest will be organised across the country on October 18 from 10 am to 4 pm. SKM also plans to organise a "Mahapanchayat" on October 26, provided demands are not met until October 11. In an official statement, SKM also alleged that BJP is not ready to take any step against its leaders even after the existence of clear evidence.

"It is clear that the BJP has now turned to violence after losing ground in the face of this historic farm movement. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided that it will respond to this violence through a peaceful and democratic mass movement. A nationwide campaign will be launched against this massacre and the non-satisfactory action by the government," SKM said. (ANI)

