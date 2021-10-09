Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Sena to take part in Oct 11 Maha bandh to support farmers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 18:02 IST
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said his party will participate with full force in the October 11 bandh in Maharashtra to protest against the killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Addressing a press conference along with NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik and state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, Raut said it was necessary to wake people up against the anti farmer policies of the Central government.

Farmers are not alone in this fight and the process of showing solidarity with them must begin from Maharashtra, Raut asserted.

The Shiv Sena leader said he had discussed the need for a joint opposition strategy with NCP's Sharad Pawar and Congress' Rahul Gandhi, adding that other states must follow Maharashtra's lead to express solidarity with farmers.

Eight people, including four farmers, had died in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

The farmers died after being knocked down by vehicles reportedly carrying BJP workers, after which an angry mob allegedly lynched some people in these vehicles.

