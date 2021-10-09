Over 200 riots took place during Akhilesh Yadav's tenure in UP, says state minister

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks accusing the state government of crushing the Constitution, saying that more than 200 riots took place under Yadav's regime in the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-10-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 18:17 IST
UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks accusing the state government of crushing the Constitution, saying that more than 200 riots took place under Yadav's regime in the state. Citing the incident where a journalist was burnt alive, Singh said, "Between 2012-2016, more than 200 riots happened during Akhilesh Yadav government. A journalist from Shahjahanpur was burnt alive after he said something against his government."

The minister further told ANI that a fair investigation is taking place in connection with the violent incident that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri last Sunday. "In the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, a fair investigation is underway under retired High Court judge and some have been arrested and some have been called for questioning," said Singh.

As many as eight people including four people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that took place on October 3. Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two accused in connection with the case. The arrested persons have been identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey. The police on Monday had filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra.

Ashish Mishra, who was summoned by police in connection to the probe of the violence, did not report on Friday. His father had said that it was due to "health reasons." However, he arrived at the Crime Branch office, Lakhimpur on Saturday. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav, who previously served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, on Friday alleged that the state government is working only for powerful people and not for farmers. He had also alleged that the government is trying to protect those who are guilty of the incident.

"Whoever saw the video of the Lakhimpur incident has condemned the incident. This is a government that crushes the constitution. Everyone has seen everything, yet the guilty have not been caught. Every family I met said that the guilty should be punished," the SP leader had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

