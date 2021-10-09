Czech ANO party leads Czech election after 20% of districts counted

The Czech ruling populist ANO party took a lead in a Czech parliamentary election on Saturday with 30.14% of the vote, results from 20% of the voting districts showed.

The partial results showed the centre-right opposition Together party at 23.78% and the liberal Pirates/Mayors coalition in third place with 13.42%.

