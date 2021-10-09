Czech ANO party leads Czech election after 20% of districts counted
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-10-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 18:56 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
The Czech ruling populist ANO party took a lead in a Czech parliamentary election on Saturday with 30.14% of the vote, results from 20% of the voting districts showed.
The partial results showed the centre-right opposition Together party at 23.78% and the liberal Pirates/Mayors coalition in third place with 13.42%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement