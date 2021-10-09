Left Menu

Giving tickets to defectors shameful chapter of Goa Congress: Chidambaram

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-10-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 19:12 IST
Giving tickets to defectors shameful chapter of Goa Congress: Chidambaram
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said giving tickets to habitual defectors in Goa in the past was a shameful chapter of the Congress and assured party workers that it would not be repeated ever again.

Chidambaram, who was addressing party workers in Canacona Assembly constituency in South Goa, said he was shocked to learn that ''a defector was given a ticket not once, not twice, but three times''.

''This is a shameful chapter of Congress history. I have come to assure you the shameful chapter has now been closed. Never again will we repeat it,'' he said in the presence of the party's Goa desk in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, state unit chief Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat among others.

While he did not take names, he may have been indirectly referring to Canacona MLA Isidore Fernandes, who was elected to the Assembly on a Congress ticket in 2017 but crossed over to the ruling BJP in 2019.

Chidambaram said the challenge before the Goa Congress was to redeem its reputation and honour in the coastal state.

He said Congress workers have been totally loyal and have worked very hard to ensure poll victories, but, unfortunately, the winning candidate betrayed the party.

''The party will not impose candidates. You (workers) will recommend the candidate. That is why we are identifying active members who will decide on the candidate,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021