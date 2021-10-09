Alacrity in arresting Aryan Khan absent in case of Ashish Mishra, says Adhir Chowdhury

Drawing a parallel between the Mumbai cruise raid case and the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said that the alacrity in arresting Aryan Khan was conspicuously absent in the case of arresting Ashish Mishra. A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. The bail plea of Aryan Khan who was arrested on October 3 was denied by the court yesterday. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

In a tweet today, Chowdhury wrote, "The alacrity of arresting the son of @iamsrk who is allegedly a drug-addicted kid, was conspicuously absent in the case of arresting the son of Mr Ajay Mishra, MoS Home affairs." He tweeted, "It is intriguing as the wayward kid of Mr Mishra is alleged to have mowed down by the self-driven car in a savage manner to the innocuous protesting farmers. #LakhimpurKheri."

"Severe punishment to teenage khan for a venial offence should not be awarded," the Congress leader further wrote in a tweet. Meanwhile, as many as eight people, including four farmers, died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers. However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday had filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra. The police have arrested two accused in connection with the case. The arrested persons have been identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey.

Ashish Mishra, who was summoned by police in connection to the probe of the violence, did not report on Friday. His father had said that it was due to "health reasons." However, he arrived at the Crime Branch office, Lakhimpur on Saturday. (ANI)

