Czech opposition seen winning majority of seats in lower house election -Czech TV
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-10-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 20:36 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Two Czech opposition coalitions were seen winning 104 seats in the 200-member lower house, claiming a combined majority despite a narrow election lead held by Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ruling ANO party, Czech Television calculations showed on Saturday.
The calculations were based on 89% of voting districts already reporting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Czech
- Andrej Babis
Advertisement