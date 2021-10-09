CM Gehlot targets PM Modi over Lakhimpur violence
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, saying despite the heart-wrenching incident, neither the Union minister whose son has been booked in the case put in his papers nor the PM sought his resignation.In a video message on Twitter, Gehlot also sought the immediate arrest of the accused while terming the incident unfortunate.Eight people were killed in the violence on Sunday.Four of the eight victims were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.
Referring to a purported video of the minister, in which he allegedly threatened farmers days before the incident, Gehlot said it does not suit the minister.
He also slammed the UP government, saying despite being rapped by the apex, if it does not ensure justice, then it is unfortunate.
