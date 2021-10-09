Czech opposition group Together takes election lead over ruling party
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-10-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 21:41 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Czech centre-right opposition coalition Together overtook Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ruling ANO party in a parliamentary election on Saturday, holding 27.46% of the vote, with 98.1% of voting districts reporting results.
Also Read: Czechs and Poles aim for speedy solution to lignite mine dispute
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Czech
Advertisement